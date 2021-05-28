$524.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $524.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.80 million. Dropbox posted sales of $467.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

