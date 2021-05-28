$562.13 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce sales of $562.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $587.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 56,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $636.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

