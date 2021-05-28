64,144 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

