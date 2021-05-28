$651.37 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $651.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 122,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BrightView has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BrightView by 2,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.