6,808 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

