$72.17 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post sales of $72.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.04 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,791 shares of company stock valued at $431,391 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,569. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.