72,018 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 134,527 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.