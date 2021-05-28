783 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $1,184,195 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $323.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.06. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $326.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

