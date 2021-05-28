7,949 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

