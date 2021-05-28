8,000 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

