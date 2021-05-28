8,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.44. 97,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

