81,600 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000.

Shares of PGRWU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

