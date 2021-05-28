8,184 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

