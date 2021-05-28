90,910 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at $4,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $1,250,000.

TETCU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,307. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

