Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.79.

ANF stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

