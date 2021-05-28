Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.02

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 12888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
