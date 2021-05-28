Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.02

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 12888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

