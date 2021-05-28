Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,879. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

