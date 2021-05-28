Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 26,273 shares.The stock last traded at $13.93 and had previously closed at $12.70.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.
About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.
