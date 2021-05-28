Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

