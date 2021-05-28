adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.63

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €281.63 ($331.33) and traded as high as €304.40 ($358.12). adidas shares last traded at €299.15 ($351.94), with a volume of 555,295 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €278.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €281.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

