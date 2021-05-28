Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $560.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $498.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

