Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.