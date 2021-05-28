adToken Market Cap Tops $782,744.60 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One adToken coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $782,744.60 and approximately $190.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.