Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 372.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 1,302,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,699,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

