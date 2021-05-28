Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,130 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,001,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of M opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

