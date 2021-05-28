Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,386,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

