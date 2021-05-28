Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 305.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $371.37 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day moving average is $301.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

