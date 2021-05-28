Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.22%.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 5,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Afya has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

AFYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

