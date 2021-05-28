Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.22%.

AFYA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 3,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,238. Afya has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

