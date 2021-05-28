Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Up 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

