Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.59. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 356,443 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

