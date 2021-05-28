Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $138.14. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.49.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

