Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

