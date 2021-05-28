Agrello Market Cap Hits $8.83 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Agrello has traded up 7% against the dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $273,362.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00901884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.09177952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00091307 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,395,443 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.