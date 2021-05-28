Airbus’ (EADSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Airbus stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 738,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of -464.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

