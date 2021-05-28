Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,168. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

