Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.48 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $448,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $677,000.

Shares of GAMCU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

