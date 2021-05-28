Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 7.58% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $973,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

