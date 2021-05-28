Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 27,817 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $17,832,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

