Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) rose 3.9% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.97. Approximately 35,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,736,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

