Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

