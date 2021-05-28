Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

