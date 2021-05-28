Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.92

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.92 and traded as high as C$44.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$44.48, with a volume of 21,287 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$48.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.91.

In other news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.17, for a total value of C$1,029,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,286.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total transaction of C$135,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$558,109.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

