Alkermes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,210 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.56 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 171.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 114,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 56.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

