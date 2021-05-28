Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 184,888 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 114.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

