Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,154 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $34,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $126.70 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

