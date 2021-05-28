Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.19.

FRC stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $192.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

