Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,522 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.17% of Relay Therapeutics worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $32.52 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

