Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,657 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $37,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

