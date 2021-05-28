Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $35.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $35,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 806,525 shares of company stock worth $56,302,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

